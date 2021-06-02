On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Leibovitz photo of Indra Nooyi to appear on Nooyi’s memoir

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 6:01 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — After decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state, Annie Leibovitz has added a business leader to her portfolio: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

Leibovitz’s shot of a stylish but relatively casual Nooyi, wearing a dark sweater and pants, will appear on the cover of Nooyi’s memoir “My Life in Full,” scheduled to come out Sept. 28.

Nooyi is expected to write about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University’s business school and how she became the rare woman and person of color to reach the highest levels of corporate power.

She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

“It is not so much that Indra is a CEO but it is who she is,” Leibovitz said in a statement Wednesday. “I have always been interested in what someone does. Indra has paved the way for so many women in business. As a mother, I would like my three daughters to read her memoir.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre