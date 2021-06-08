On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Madison Square Garden to re-open with Foo Fighters concert

By MESFIN FEKADU
June 8, 2021 9:22 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will help re-open the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue’s first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh