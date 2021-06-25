Ousted Grammys CEO, Recording Academy reach settlement

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 9:32 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan and the Recording Academy have reached a confidential settlement over why the former leader was let go from the organization.

“The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private,” the academy and Dugan said in a joint statement late Thursday.

Dugan was fired days before the 2020 Grammys. She has since said the awards show was rigged and muddled with conflicts of interest. The former CEO of Bono’s (RED) charity organization was the first woman to hold the title of president and CEO at the academy.

The settlement comes weeks after the academy said its interim leader, Harvey Mason jr., would be its official CEO. This week the academy named Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay as co-presidents of the organization.

