On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Raptors, twists and drops on Universal’s new Jurassic ride

By Associated Press
June 9, 2021 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The creators of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort had more to contend with than just encounters with rabid raptors. They faced a global pandemic that shut down the theme park resort for weeks last year and kept visitors at bay when it reopened last summer.

Now, the roller coaster opens to the public on Thursday at the resort’s Islands of Adventure park, becoming the first major ride to debut at the theme park mecca of central Florida since last year’s virus-inspired closings.

The ride features actors from the Jurassic Park movies recreating their roles, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.

The ride has two launches, four inversions, a 360-degree barrel roll above a lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet (30 meters) of track and a 155-foot (47-meter) ascent with a 140-foot (42-meter) drop at eighty degrees.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony