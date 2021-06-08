On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:47 am
< a min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Jackpot by Bryon Quertermous & Stuart Woods – 9780593188477 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 9781250272942 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Rival by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

8. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Unfinished Business by J. A. Jance – 9781982131135 – (Gallery Books)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh