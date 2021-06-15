On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 12:38 pm
< a min read
      

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. The Courier (2021)

3. Wrath of Man

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

4. A Quiet Place

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6. The Marksman (2021)

7. The Dry

8. Tom & Jerry

9. Mortal Kombat (2021)

10. The Guardian

Movies US charts – Independent:

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. The Dry

3. Edge of the World

4. Minari

5. Riders of Justice

6. Promising Young Woman

7. Queen Bees

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Holler

9. Willy’s Wonderland

10. The Water Man

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday