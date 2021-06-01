On June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe was born in Los Angeles. Her birth certificate listed her as Norma Jeane Mortenson.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first North American tour. The opening date was at a high school stadium in a Boston suburb.

In 1967, The Beatles album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released in Britain. Two days later, it was released in North America.

In 1971, Elvis Presley’s birthplace — a two-room home in Tupelo, Mississippi — was opened to the public.

In 1973, the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” opened.

In 1975, the Rolling Stones began their first tour with guitarist Ron Wood.

In 1990, singer Mariah Carey made her national TV debut on the “Arsenio Hall Show,” performing “Vision of Love.”

In 1991, singer David Ruffin died in Philadelphia of a cocaine overdose. Police said that he had visited a crack house hours before his death. Ruffin is probably best remembered for singing lead vocals on Temptations classics like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.”

In 1993, Dan Rather and Connie Chung began as co-anchors on “The CBS Evening News.”

In 1998, singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested for heroin possession as he walked out of a housing project in Manhattan.

In 2005, singer Jack White of the White Stripes married model Karen Elson in Brazil. Six years later, they threw a party to announce their divorce.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 75. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 71. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 65. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 61. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 60. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 52. Model Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 44. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 43. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 41. Singer Brandi Carlile is 40. Comedian Amy Schumer is 40. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 37. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 30. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.