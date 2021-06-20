On June 20, 1948, the TV variety show “Toast of the Town” premiered. It later changed its name to the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

Also in 1948, Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First” routine was first seen in the film “Naughty 90′s.”

In 1977, Steve Winwood released his first solo album, called “Steve Winwood.”

In 1980, “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me” became Billy Joel’s first number-one hit.

In 1996, the first Furthur Festival kicked off in Atlanta. It was the first time the members of the Grateful Dead toured together since the death of singer Jerry Garcia.

Also in 1996, Paul Anka ended a Las Vegas concert early after he spit the crown of his tooth into the audience. He later sued his dentist for malpractice.

In 1997, singer Lawrence Payton of the Four Tops died of liver cancer in Detroit. He was 59.

In 2011, singer Leslie West of Mountain had an emergency amputation of his leg while on tour in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Once and Again”) is 92. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 90. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 79. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 76. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 75. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 75. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 74. Singer Lionel Richie is 72. Actor John Goodman is 69. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 59. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas (font-ah-MIL’-as) of Switchfoot is 54. Bassist Murphy Karges (KAR’-gis) of Sugar Ray is 54. Actor Nicole Kidman is 54. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 54. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 52. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 50. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 50. Singer Chino (CHEE’-noh) Moreno is 48. Singer Amos Lee is 44. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 41. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 41. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ″Curly Sue”) is 40. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 38. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 38. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (plahs) (“Superbad”) is 32. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 24.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.