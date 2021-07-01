1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater.

Authorities say there is no known motive for the violence and the shooting appears to be “an unprovoked attack.”

The teens were found by theater workers cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. Monday showing of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles.

Rylee Goodrich was fatally shot and Anthony Barajas remained on life support Wednesday. Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

The suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was booked Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. He is being held on $2 million bail.

A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting was found at his home. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

