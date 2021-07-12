On Air: Business of Government Hour
Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

MARK KENNEDY
July 12, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas.

The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December.

The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.

The current line-up of the band includes Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson. Tickets go on sale July 16 with earlier access for fan club members.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are best known for such hits as “I Want It That Way,” ″As Long as You Love Me” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Other music acts have done residencies in Sin City, including Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aeromsith, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

