Entertainment News

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 3:39 pm
1 min read
      

1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (HarperPerennial)

2. “The Sixth Wedding: A 28 Summers Story” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little by Brown)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson by Bill Clinton (Little by Brown)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

11. “Someone to Cherish” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

12. “When Stars Collide” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips (William Morrow)

13. “Star Wars: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey)

14. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little by Brown)

16. “Freed” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

17. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

18. “Murder at Sunrise Lake” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

19. “The Night Hawks” by Elly Griffiths (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

21. “Nightmare Scenario” by Yasmeen Abutaleb by Damian Paletta (Harper)

22. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

23. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

24. “Freed” by EL James (Bloom Books)

25. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

