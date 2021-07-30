Broadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations and masks will be required for all Broadway audience members when theaters reopen in the coming weeks, theater operators announced Friday.

Audience members will have to wear face coverings and show proof they are fully vaccinated when they enter the theaters, the Broadway League said in a news release.

There will be exceptions to the vaccine rule for children under 12, who are not yet eligible for any of the approved shots, and for people with a medical condition or religious belief that prevents vaccination, the theater operators said. Those individuals will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.

Vaccinations will also be required for all performers, crew members and theater employees, the league said.

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show is the only performance currently running on Broadway.

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s “Pass Over” is set to open Wednesday at the August Wilson Theatre. Most other theaters will open in September or October after being shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

Ticket holders for performances scheduled through Oct. 31 will be notified of the vaccination policy, Broadway League officials said. For performances in November 2021 and beyond, the theater operators will review the policy and made changes if science dictates, they said.

