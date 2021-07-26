On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

‘Days of our Lives’ gets Peacock limited series spinoff

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC soap opera “Days of our Lives” is getting its own spinoff for Peacock.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, announced Monday that it has ordered five episodes of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.” The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Deirdre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price. Additional casting is still to be announced.

As its name suggests, “Beyond Salem” will take place away from the fictional town of Salem, Illinois, and follow characters traveling for a long weekend away from Salem, visiting Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix or Miami as they’re caught up in a case of stolen jewels. This is where Rinna’s character, Billie, comes in as she’s an International Security Alliance agent who will be on the case.

“Days of our Lives” has been renewed through September 2023.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon