Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield, Missouri; retired Adm. Michael Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea