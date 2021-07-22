On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Indie Spirit Awards move away from Oscars weekend

LINDSEY BAHR
July 22, 2021 1:38 pm
< a min read
      

In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend. The 37th annual awards ceremony will now take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks before the Academy Awards on March 27, the nonprofit organization Film Independent said Thursday.

The Spirit Awards have long been held on the Saturday before the Oscars as a casual, beachside, afternoon fete. While the show won’t be able to benefit from attendees already in town for the Oscars, it does mean the awards could now influence Oscars voting.

“The Spirit Awards have always championed diverse, unique, independent storytelling; shifting earlier in the awards season will allow us to shine an even brighter light on the films and shows we are excited to celebrate,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent, in a statement.

The 2022 ceremony is also moving to an evening affair and will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around