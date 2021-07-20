On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Kelly Ripa’s first book, ‘Live Wire,’ is coming next year

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 9:04 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — From her childhood in Berlin, New Jersey, to her marriage to actor-producer Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa has a lot to talk about beyond her job as host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Tuesday that Ripa’s essay collection “Live Wire” will come out next year. According to Dey Street, the book will show what “really makes her tick” as she writes about marriage, motherhood and her career in show business, including her work on “All My Children,” on which she and Consuelos both appeared.

“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners,” the publisher announced.

“Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor, ‘Live Wire’ shows Kelly as she really is offscreen — a very wise woman who has something to say.”

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico