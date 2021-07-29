On Air: Ask the CIO
New Orleans clubs require vaccination, negative COVID test

Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If you want to listen to the George Porter Trio or Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. and the Wild Magnolias rip it up at some of the most well-known New Orleans music venues, you’ll have to get a coronavirus vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The clubs — Tipitina’s, the Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a. — made the announcement late Wednesday in a news release. The new rule will go into effect for performances at the venues starting Friday.

“The music industry in New Orleans is uniting once again in an effort to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases seen throughout the city,” the clubs said in the release. “We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment.”

Guests will have to show their proof of vaccination along with an identification. Negative tests must be within the 72 hours before the performance.

The clubs’ announcement comes as coronavirus infections across the state are skyrocketing. Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any state although vaccination rates in New Orleans are higher.

Music venues were especially hard hit during the pandemic when live indoor performances were banned as a way to prevent the spread of the virus. Many venues and performers pivoted to performances that were shown on the internet and took donations as a way to recoup some lost income. It wasn’t until March that indoor music was allowed to resume and even then it was under limited conditions although those have since been lifted.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

