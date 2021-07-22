On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Review: New album showcases Jenny Shawhan’s commanding alto

STEVEN WINE
July 22, 2021 9:44 am
< a min read
      

Jenny Shawhan, “Don’t Be Afraid” (24 Angels/Coastal Bend Music )

Jenny Shawhan has a big voice and knows how to use it. “Let me soar,” she sings on her new album as she does just that.

“Don’t Be Afraid” showcases the Denver-based Shawhan’s alto, a commanding, captivating instrument that conveys both strength and vulnerability, and can put on the twang.

She wrote or cowrote all 10 tunes, and the theme is where need begins and ends. Several songs serve as a declaration of independence, including “I Do It for Me,” a tale of liberation and occasional libation.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

“Don’t You Tell Me What to Do” is a chip-kicker Shawhan sings with her fist, and the power ballad “You Can’t Hurt Me Now” peaks with a dandy kiss-off line: “You never even knew me, and you really missed out.” Best of all is Shawhan’s sassy rendering of “Daddy’s Got a Briefcase,” a business story.

John Macy produced, and there’s variety to arrangements elevated by his pedal steel, as well as horns, piano and bluesy organ. Above it all, Shawhan flies high.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around