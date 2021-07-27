On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Santana, LL Cool J, Manilow join Central Park concert lineup

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 1:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Barry Manilow are among the performers who will join previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson at next month’s Central Park concert to celebrate New York City’s recovery from COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The Aug. 21 concert will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said. Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” de Blasio said. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here.”

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free. Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on Aug. 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, de Blasio said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo