On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 11:58 am
< a min read
      

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

2. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin – 9781501136016 – (Threshold Editions)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

4. Landslide by Michael Wolff – 9781250830036 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender – 9781538734810 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Spark by Vi Keeland – 9781951045517 – (C Scott Publishing Corp)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman – 9780735220706 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 9781984818799 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Come Together by Marie Force – 9781952793196 – (HTJB, Inc.)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico