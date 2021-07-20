On Air: Panel Discussions
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 11:55 am
Movies US charts:

1. Wrath of Man

2. A Quiet Place Part II

3. Nobody

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

5. City of Lies

6. Till Death

7. Werewolves Within

8. A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection

9. The Courier (2021)

10. Escape Room

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Till Death

2. Werewolves Within

3. The Dry

4. Minari

5. The Sleepless Unrest

6. The Marksman (2021)

7. The Stylist

8. Promising Young Woman

9. Napoleon Dynamite

10. Closed for Storm

