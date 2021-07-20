The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Wrath of Man
2. A Quiet Place Part II
3. Nobody
4. Godzilla vs. Kong
5. City of Lies
6. Till Death
7. Werewolves Within
8. A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection
9. The Courier (2021)
10. Escape Room
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Till Death
2. Werewolves Within
3. The Dry
4. Minari
5. The Sleepless Unrest
6. The Marksman (2021)
7. The Stylist
8. Promising Young Woman
9. Napoleon Dynamite
10. Closed for Storm
