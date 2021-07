On July 1, 1956, Elvis Presley appeared on Steve Allen’s variety show singing “Hound Dog” to a basset hound. He was forbidden to dance.

In 1963, The Beatles recorded “She Loves You” at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London. The song became the band’s second number-one hit in both the U.S. and U.K.

In 1969, Sam Phillips sold the Sun record label, which had been home to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis at the start of their careers.

In 1970, the syndicated radio show “American Top 40,” hosted by Casey Kasem, debuted in several American cities.

In 1972, the rock musical “Hair” closed on Broadway after 1,729 performances. It had opened in 1968.

In 1975, the Captain and Tennille received their first gold record with “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

In 1981, Steppenwolf bassist and songwriter Rushton Moreve died in a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 32.

In 1983, Bon Jovi signed a deal with Mercury Records in New York.

In 1986, Prince premiered his movie “Under the Cherry Moon” in the small town of Sheridan, Wyoming. The town was chosen because local resident Lisa Barber won an MTV contest to win a date escorting Prince to the premiere.

In 1991, actor Michael Landon died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.

In 1995, disc jockey Wolfman Jack died of a heart attack in Belvidere, North Carolina. He was 57.

In 1996, actor and model Margaux (MAR’-goh) Hemingway was found dead in her apartment in Santa Monica, California. She was 41.

In 2000, actor Walter Matthau died near Los Angeles of a heart attack. He was 79.

In 2002, The Who played their first show without bassist John Entwistle, who had died the week earlier. The show was in Los Angeles.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died of lung failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 80.

In 2005, singer Luther Vandross died in Edison, New Jersey. He was 54.

In 2006, the divorce between singers Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY’) was finalized.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 87. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold (ZHEHN’-vee-ev boo-JOH’) is 79. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 76. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 70. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 70. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 70. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 70. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 65. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 65. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 59. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 51. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 47. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 46. Singer-songwriter Sufjan (SOOF’-yahn) Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 36. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 29. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 23. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 18.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.