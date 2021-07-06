On July 6, 1955, “Baby Let’s Play House” became Elvis Presley’s first national chart single, reaching number ten on Billboard’s country chart.

In 1964, The Beatles’ first film, “A Hard Day’s Night,” had its royal premiere at London’s Pavilion Theatre. The movie opened in the U.S. the next month.

In 1965, Marty Balin and Paul Kantner formed a folk-rock group that eventually became Jefferson Airplane.

In 1971, jazz musician Louis Armstrong died in New York. He was 69.

In 1973, Queen released its first single, “Keep Yourself Alive.”

In 1979, songwriter and producer Van McCoy died of a heart attack in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 35. He was probably best known for his instrumental hit “The Hustle.”

In 1994, Vanessa Williams opened on Broadway in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

In 1998, singing cowboy Roy Rogers died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Gene Chandler is 81. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 75. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 75. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. Actor Allyce (ah-LEES’) Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 70. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 69. Singer Nanci Griffith is 68. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 66. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 66. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 63. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 62. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 61. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 55. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 46. Actors Tia and Tamera (tuh-MAYR’-uh) Mowry (MOR’-ee) (“Sister, Sister”) are 43. Comedian Kevin Hart is 42. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 36. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 31.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.