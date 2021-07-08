On July 8, 1967, actor Vivien Leigh died of tuberculosis in London. She was 53.

In 1969, singer Marianne Faithfull was found in a coma following an overdose of barbiturates. Authorities in Australia ruled it a suicide attempt. Faithfull was in Australia with Mick Jagger filming “Ned Kelly.”

In 1970, a summer replacement show starring the Everly Brothers began airing on ABC. The show ran until mid-September.

In 1971, a minor riot broke out during an appearance by Mott The Hoople at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The hall’s management temporarily banned rock performances at the venue after that.

In 1985, Playboy and Penthouse magazines went on sale with nude photos of Madonna.

In 2020, actor Naya Rivera drowned while on a boating excursion with her 4-year-old son on a lake outside Los Angeles. Rivera was 33. The boy was found unharmed in the boat.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 77. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77. Actor Kim Darby is 74. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 73. Children’s singer Raffi is 73. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63. Country singer Toby Keith is 60. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 60. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche (duh-PESH’) Mode is 60. Singer Joan Osborne is 59. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 58. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 54. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 53. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 53. Singer Beck is 51. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 51. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 48. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 46. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (MEE’-loh vehn-tih-MEEL’-yuh) (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 40. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 39. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 23. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 23.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.