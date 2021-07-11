On July 11, 1937, composer George Gershwin died of a brain tumor in Beverly Hills, California. Among Gershwin’s works are “An American in Paris,” ″Rhapsody in Blue” and “Porgy and Bess.”

In 1959, Joan Baez made her first recording. It was a duet with Bob Gibson, recorded live at the Newport Folk Festival.

In 1964, The Supremes released their first hit, “Where Did Our Love Go.”

In 1970, the “Woodstock” soundtrack hit number one on the U.S. album chart, the first triple album to do so.

In 1979, Neil Young’s concert film “Rust Never Sleeps” premiered in Los Angeles. The album of the same name was released simultaneously.

Also in 1979, the first digital rock album, “Bop Till You Drop” by Ry Cooder, was released.

In 1989, actor Laurence Olivier died. He was 82.

In 1995, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills had abdominal surgery. The band was touring in Germany at the time.

In 2008, singer Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies was arrested in Fayetteville, New York, on drug charges.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 72. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 64. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 63. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 63. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 54. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 49. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 47. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 46. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 40. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 32. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 31. Singer Alessia Cara (ah-LES’-ee-ah KAR’-ah) is 25.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.