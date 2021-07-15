On July 15, 1973, singer Ray Davies announced during a concert in London that he was leaving The Kinks. He returned after a few days.

In 1980, singers Linda Ronstadt and Rex Smith opened in a production of “The Pirates of Penzance” at the New York Shakespeare Festival. The production moved to Broadway in 1981 and eventually was made into a movie.

In 1986, Columbia Records dropped Johnny Cash after 28 years. Cash signed a new recording contract with Polygram later the next year.

In 1988, MTV banned the video for Neil Young’s “This Note’s For You” because it ridiculed MTV sponsors.

In 1989, more than 200,000 people crammed into Venice for a free Pink Floyd concert. Before the show began, 80 people were slightly hurt in a scuffle, and residents complained about littering and drug use.

In 1991, actor and game show host Bert Convy died of an inoperable tumor in Los Angeles. He was 57.

In 1994, singer Phil Collins announced he was seeking a divorce from his wife, Jill Tavelman. The divorce was finalized in 1996.

In 1998, drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith was burned when his Ferrari caught fire at a gas station in Scituate (SICH’-yoo-it), Massachusetts.

In 2006, singer Avril Lavigne (lah-VEEN’) married Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley in Montecito, California. They divorced in 2010.

In 2016, the divorce of actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin was finalized.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. Singer Millie Jackson is 77. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 73. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,” ″Alias”) is 69. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 69. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 69. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 65. Country songwriter Mac McAnally (MAK’-ah-NAL-ee) is 64. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 61. Model Kim Alexis is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Drummer Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 54. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 53. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 52. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 50. Drummer John Dolmayan of System Of A Down and of Scars On Broadway is 49. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 49. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Rapper Jim Jones is 45. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 45. Actor Lana Parrilla (LAH’-nuh pa-REE’-uh) (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 44. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 44. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 42. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 42. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 40. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 32. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 13.

