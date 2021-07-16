Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July, 16 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

4. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

5. Daniel Sloss; $142,084; $37.14.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

9. Koe Wetzel; $116,680; $39.78.

10. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

12. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

13. Robert Earl Keen; $86,512; $59.75.

14. Old Crow Medicine Show; $85,531; $75.83.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,703; $32.74.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Indigo Girls; $80,322; $71.84.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

19. Fitz And The Tantrums; $66,706; $60.48.

20. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea