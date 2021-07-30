On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 3:59 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

2. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

3. Gabriel Iglesias; $248,120; $58.49.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

9. Koe Wetzel; $144,586; $40.95.

10. Pablo López; $143,870; $54.53.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. Gary Allan; $141,264; $48.82.

14. Cangrejeros; $137,593; $24.47.

15. Chris Tomlin; $135,320; $36.23.

16. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

17. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

18. Daniel Sloss; $97,707; $36.99.

19. Jason & Spider; $97,111; $35.79.

20. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

