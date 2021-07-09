On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:26 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

4. Billy Strings; $171,204; $51.51.

5. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Koe Wetzel; $128,369; $39.33.

9. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

10. Daniel Sloss; $117,479; $37.75.

11. Justin Moore / Tracy Lawrence; $110,105; $55.23.

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

13. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

14. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,138; $30.68.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

18. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. Travis Tritt; $62,758; $59.68.

20. Robert Earl Keen; $61,805; $58.09.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent