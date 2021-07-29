On Air: Ask the CIO
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 1:05 pm
1 min read
      

1. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

3. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

13. “Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Pamela Dorman Books)

14. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

15. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

16. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

17. “Dragon Masters: Wave of the Sea Dragon” by Tracey West (Scholastic)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “Last Guard” by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

23. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

24. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

25. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

