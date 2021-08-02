2 killed in shooting were rap artists tied to Wu-Tang Clan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot Tuesday in Portland, Oregon.

Relatives on social media identified the rap music artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Portland police in a news release identified the two men as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42, who are cousins.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Four others were hurt in the shooting, including one person who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday. Police said it took time to confirm whether that victim had been injured in this incident, so police didn’t mention that victim on Tuesday.

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Wu-Tang rap legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, in a post to Instagram on Tuesday, wrote of his cousins, “Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood bonds. My Two Older cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu.”

Police have released few details about the shooting. A home surveillance video provided to the Oregonian/OregonLive appeared to capture nearly 20 gunshots and a car speeding away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Their deaths marked the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland, which is more homicides than Portland recorded in all of 2020, police said.

