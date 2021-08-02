On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

A road not taken: verified Cormac McCarthy account is fake

HILLEL ITALIE
August 2, 2021 3:11 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sorry, Cormac McCarthy fans. That blue-checked Twitter account for the famous, and famously media-shy author is fake.

“The account referenced was verified by mistake and that has since been reversed,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Associated Press on Monday. “The account will also be required to adhere to Twitter’s parody, newsfeed, commentary, and fan account policy.”

The McCarthy account, @CormacMcCrthy, had more than 48,000 followers as of midday Monday, among them Stephen King. It was established in September 2018, but was only recently given a blue check for verification. Another McCarthy parody account from 2012 managed to fool Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who tweeted at the time “We have the best authors in the world right here.”

McCarthy, 88, rarely speaks to the press and has no known presence on social media. His novels include “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road.” Some of the tweets on the current parody account make light of his unfamiliarity with technology.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

“My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this infernal website,” reads a tweet from last week. “He says engagement is down and so are metrics and something something who cares.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard