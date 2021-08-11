On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

MARK KENNEDY
August 11, 2021 12:59 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” is aiming to open next year with Beanie Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand.

Producers announced Wednesday that Feldstein, the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor, will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

“Funny Girl” has a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, with a book by Isobel Lennart. This will be the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical. Streisand won an Oscar for the film adaptation.

This will not be the first time Feldstein has tackled the part: “The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me. So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true,” she said in a statement.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Rumors of a “Funny Girl” revival have swirled for years, with performers like Idina Menzel and Lady Gaga speculated to be connected to the show. Songs include “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 in the Bette Midler-led revival of “Hello, Dolly!”

The new production of “Funny Girl” will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, who also helmed “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Spring Awakening.” It will have a revised book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving