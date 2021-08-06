On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has surgery for brain tumor

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:31 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone surgery for a brain tumor.

Tilson Thomas’ spokeswoman, Constance Shuman, said in a statement Friday that the 76-year-old conductor had surgery at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, and that the operation was successful.

“He is now embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months which necessitates curtailing his public appearances through the end of October,” she said.

Shuman said the medical team is exploring all possible treatment options.

Tilson Thomas has withdrawn from performances with the National Symphony Orchestra for the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Tilson Thomas said in a statement “I look forward to seeing everyone again in November.”

He founded the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1987 and remains artistic director. He was music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic from 1971-1979, and music director of the San Francisco Symphony from 1995-2020.

