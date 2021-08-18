On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Garth Brooks cancels tour dates due to COVID surge

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:52 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Garth Brooks is canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Brooks had said weeks ago that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases. Tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee. He had also planned to play in Seattle but declined to put tickets on sale.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Brooks said he is hopeful that he can resume touring before the end of the year and reschedule those tour dates.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti