Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) —

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of the award-winning Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams,” the group posted on social media. “Though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on,” they added.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Williams founded the group in the late 1960s in Tupelo, Mississippi. He worked as a truck driver before committing himself to music full time.

Known for his deep baritone voice and cool stoic style, Williams and the group performed for decades before finding national success in the 1990s with their first hit, “I’ve Learned to Lean,” according to the Daily Journal.

Multiple successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

Williams, along with the group. in 2010 won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

He retired from performing in 2018.

Gospel composer and artist Kurt Carr wrote in a social media post about Williams that “a giant of the quartet world has received his wings.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue