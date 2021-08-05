On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce to play ACM Honors

KRISTIN M. HALL
August 5, 2021 10:52 am
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors, which will honor Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs among others.

The annual show on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, will present industry awards to artists, songwriters, producers and musicians for their special contributions to country music.

Lynn, 89, will receive the Poet’s Award along with Gretchen Peters and the late Curly Putman, while the country duo Dan + Shay will get the Jim Reeves International Award. Combs was named the Gene Weed Milestone Award honoree, while Toby Keith will get the Merle Haggard Spirit Award. Other honorees for the Nashville show include Rascal Flatts, Lady A and the filmmakers behind the Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “Country Music.”

Pearce, who is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry after her induction on Tuesday, will host the show. Lee Ann Womack, Chris Janson, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and others are scheduled to perform.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines