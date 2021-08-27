On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN climate change conference

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 11:03 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November, organizers said Friday.

British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is “absolutely delighted” the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12.

Details of the monarch’s schedule have not been released.

World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the U.N. conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times. Countries agreed that goal at a 2015 conference in Paris, but a U.N. report this month said the world is on course to break the 1.5C threshold within a decade.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members