Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Review: Examining Korean American duality in ‘Skinship’

ASHLEY DUONG
August 23, 2021 11:43 am
2 min read
      

“Skinship” by Yoon Choi (Alfred A. Knopf)

With fine attention to detail, Yoon Choi’s fictional debut “Skinship” welcomes readers into the lives of immigrant and first-generation Korean Americans.

The collection of short stories examines characters of various circumstances. From a school-aged student making her first friend in America to an autistic piano teacher, each chapter is a different take on how life, culture and language interact as characters navigate unfamiliar places.

Choi opens with a piece on disillusionment and longing. Readers follow a young Soo as she reunites with her husband, Jae, in New Jersey after several years apart. Soo remained in Korea as Jae attempted to forge a better life for the couple in the new country. Soo’s excitement fades on a long car ride from the airport to a run-down convenience store — “Our store,” Jae tells her. An older Soo later wonders about the life she would have had if she had chosen to stay in Korea and marry someone other than Jae.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Each chapter takes on a distinct voice and perspective, highlighting the intimacies perhaps known only by those who straddle the fence of two worlds. Through Sae-Ri, a mother who leaves her son in Korea for an arranged marriage to an American, Choi brings into focus the clashes between the ways of Sae-Ri’s home country and the new one she finds herself living in. These differences become more distinct after she reveals the truth of her son to her American family. The chapter, told mostly through Sae-Ri’s imperfect English, includes her observations of how love and marriage seem to mean different things and are performed in different ways in each place.

Choi’s writing closely details the emotions and inner lives of her characters; they feel real in a way that rings true, even when the truth is a little ugly. Choi does not shy away from depicting the colorism deeply rooted in Korean culture; the sometimes willful refusal to acknowledge problems; and the heavy emphasis on saving face and avoiding shame.

Her collection is a fresh take on the experience of newcomers to America — stories of love, disappointment and sacrifice.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games