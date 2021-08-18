On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Son of Mr. Rogers’ mailman brings his real route to screen

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mister Rogers’ deliveryman’s son, who’s now a real-life mail carrier, briefly appeared this week on an episode of a children’s show based on one of Mister Rogers’ puppets.

Alex Newell, 39, is the son of David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Alex Newell had a cameo on “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

In Wednesday’s episode, Newell appears as a mail carrier ensuring a little girl’s care package has been delivered to a friend, according to the newspaper.

David Newell said Rogers was the first person who came to visit him at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital after each of his three children were born, including Alex.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

“In a way, Alex grew up in Mister Rogers’ neighborhood, in reality and in pretend,” his dad said. “He watched the program as he was growing up, and now he’s making a delivery on (‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’). And that makes me so proud.”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” features 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original show’s Daniel Striped Tiger.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing