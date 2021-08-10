On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021
2 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, narrated by the authors and January LaVoy (Penguin Audio)

4. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin, narrated by the author and Jeremy Lowell (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Here, Right Matters by Alexander Vindman narrated by the author and Jacques Roy (HarperAudio)

9. The Authoritarian Moment by Ben Shapiro, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, Norman Doidge, MD – foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. Billy Summers by Stephen King, narrated by Paul Sparks (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

3. Nolyn by Michael J. Sullivan, performed by the author (Audible Studios)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Stand-In by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

6. We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz, narrated by Becca Tobin (Random House Audio)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

8. In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

9. Cause of Death by Jeffery Deaver, narrated by Scott Merriman (Amazon Original Stories)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

Fed Photo of the Day

