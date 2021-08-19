On Aug. 19, 1964, The Beatles opened their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Other acts on the bill included the Righteous Brothers and Jackie DeShannon.

In 1967, “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles hit number one on the pop charts. That same day, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen had their second child, a boy named Jason.

In 1973, singers Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge were married in Los Angeles. They divorced in 1979.

In 1977, comedian Groucho Marx died in Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1980, Christopher Cross’ debut album went platinum.

In 2000, actrors Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche (HAYSH) announced they were breaking up. Just hours later, Heche was hospitalized after she wandered disoriented into a stranger’s home in Fresno County, California.

In 2008, sax player Leroi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band died of complications from an all-terrain vehicle accident two months earlier. He was 46.

In 2019, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, dethroning “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. “Old Town Road” had set a record for most weeks at number one, at 19.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 94. Actor Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 88. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 83. Actor Jill St. John is 81. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 76. Actor Gerald McRaney is 74. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 73. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 70. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 69. Actor Peter Gallagher is 66. Actor Adam Arkin is 65. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 64. Actor Martin Donovan is 64. Singer Ivan Neville is 62. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 59. Actor John Stamos is 58. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 56. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 54. Country singer Clay Walker is 52. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 52. Rapper Fat Joe is 51. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 46. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 39. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 39. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 37. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 32. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 22.

