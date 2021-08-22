On Aug. 22, 1956, the Five Satins made their debut on the R&B charts with “In the Still of the Night.”

In 1966, Jerry Lee Lewis was signed to play Iago in “Catch My Soul,” a rock version of Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

In 1968, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia filed for divorce, one day shy of their sixth anniversary. By this time, John was seeing Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969.

In 1970, Elvis Presley announced his first tour since 1958. It lasted six dates.

Today’s Birthdays: Newsman Morton Dean is 86. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 76. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 76. Actor Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 74. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 73. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 63. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 61. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 60. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 60. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 59. Singer Tori Amos is 58. Country singer Mila Mason is 58. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 58. Rapper GZA (JIZ’-ah) (Wu-Tang Clan) is 55. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (ah-day-WAH’-lay ah-kih-NOY’-yay ah-BAH’-jay) )(“Oz,” “Lost”) is 54. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 54. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis (jee-AH’-dah de-lor-EN’-tis) is 51. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men,”) is 50. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 50. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 49. Rapper Beenie Man is 48. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 47. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 47. Bassist Dean Back of Theory Of A Deadman is 46. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 43. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 42. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 41. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 29.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.