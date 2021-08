On Aug. 31, 1948, actor Robert Mitchum was arrested during a Hollywood drug raid. The next year, he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

In 1963, Walter Cronkite began as anchor on the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1979, INXS (in-ex-ES’) played its first gig in Sydney, Australia.

In 1980, singer Karen Carpenter married real-estate developer Thomas Burris in Beverly Hills, California.

In 1987, the album “Bad” by Michael Jackson was released in North America.

In 1988, actor-model Julianne Phillips filed for divorce from singer Bruce Springsteen, citing irreconcilable differences. On that same day, singer Bob Seger and actor Annette Sinclair filed for divorce.

In 1989, the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour kicked off in Philadelphia.

In 1991, singer Jan Berry of Jan and Dean married waitress Gertie Filip between concerts in Las Vegas. Dean Torrence was his best man.

In 1994, R. Kelly married Aaliyah (ah-LEE’-yah) in Rosemont, Illinois. He was 25, while she was 15 — a year under the state legal age for marriage. The marriage was later annulled.

In 1995, Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky, her eighth husband, announced a trial separation.

Today’s Birthdays: Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 82. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 73. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester By The Sea”) is 72. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 64. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 64. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 62. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 58. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 52. Singer Deborah Gibson is 51. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 51. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 51. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 44.

