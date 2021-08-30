On Aug. 30, 1969, the three-day Texas International Pop Festival opened at the Dallas International Motor Speedway. Performers included Chicago Transit Authority, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin and Santana.

In 1973, Rolling Stone reported that The Doors had broken up after the death of Jim Morrison and that keyboardist Ray Manzarek (man-ZAYR’-ek) was putting together a new band.

In 1974, the last episode of “The Brady Bunch” aired on ABC.

In 1989, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin was arrested for making a public disturbance on a USAir flight. He allegedly urinated on the floor, verbally abused a flight attendant and smoked in a non-smoking section.

In 1992, “Northern Exposure” and “Murphy Brown” were big winners at the annual Emmy Awards. Bette Midler won an Emmy for her appearance on the “Tonight Show” just before Johnny Carson retired.

In 1993, “Late Show with David Letterman” made its debut on CBS, after moving his show from NBC.

In 1995, James Taylor and ex-wife Carly Simon reunited for their first concert together in 16 years, on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 82. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 80. Actor John Kani (KAH’-nee) (“Black Panther”) is 79. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 73. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 68. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 64. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 58. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 55. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 50. Actor Cameron Diaz is 49. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 47. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 44. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 44. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days Of The New) is 43. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 36. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 35. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 34.

