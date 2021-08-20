On Air: Business of Government Hour
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 12:14 pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $4,997,814; $129.21.

2. Grupo Firme; $3,920,240; $87.24.

3. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

4. The String Cheese Incident; $1,255,113; $75.07.

5. James Taylor; $966,393; $109.53.

6. Sebastian Maniscalco; $714,073; $117.04.

7. STS9; $682,588; $54.09.

8. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

9. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

10. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

11. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.

12. Franco Escamilla; $273,580; $73.24.

13. Cody Johnson; $268,872; $44.20.

14. Darius Rucker; $220,494; $46.44.

15. ZZ Top; $219,174; $72.32.

16. Gabriel Iglesias; $218,206; $60.85.

17. 3 Doors Down; $194,877; $52.10.

18. Goose; $185,438; $51.07.

19. “The Royal Comedy Tour” / Sommore; $178,122; $80.42.

20. David Bisbal; $171,015; $52.10.

