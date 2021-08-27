On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 11:09 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/30/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $4,997,814; $129.21.

2. Grupo Firme; $2,340,820; $86.38.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

3. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

4. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

5. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

6. Luke Bryan; $1,025,193; $63.73.

7. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

8. Alabama; $895,722; $80.62.

9. Sebastian Maniscalco; $714,073; $117.04.

10. STS9; $682,588; $54.09.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

12. Zedd; $509,132; $56.33.

13. Banda MS; $484,589; $93.08.

14. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

15. Disco Biscuits; $420,956; $61.63.

16. “Sad Summer Festival” / All Time Low; $335,358; $45.52.

17. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead; $334,029; $63.30.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.

19. Tedeschi Trucks Band; $289,832; $87.26.

20. Cody Johnson; $274,668; $42.51.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members