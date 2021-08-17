US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. Black Widow (2021)

3. A Quiet Place Part II

4. Pig

5. History of the World, Part 1

6. Chaos Walking

7. Wrath of Man

8. Nobody

9. Field of Dreams

10. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Till Death

2. Napoleon Dynamite

3. Werewolves Within

4. Minari

5. Enemies of the State

6. Queen Bees

7. The Imitation Game

8. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

9. Super Troopers

10. Swan Song

