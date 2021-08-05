On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:48 am
1 min read
      

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

3. “Devil in Disguise” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

5. “Claimed” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

6. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena (Pamela Dorman books)

12. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

18. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

19. “Gods & Monsters” by Shelby Mahurin (Harper Teen)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside Books)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

23. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines