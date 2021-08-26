US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Ask the CIO
The Associated Press
August 26, 2021
1 min read
      

1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Billy Summers″ by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

4. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

6. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “The Long Slide″ by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Woke, Inc.” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

10. “The Reckoning” by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

12. “People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

14. “The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “The Song of Achilles″ by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

16. “Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

17. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

18. “Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

19. “They Both Die at the End″ by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

20. “The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

21. “Sensor” by Junji Ito (Viz)

22. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow Paperbacks)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “Malibu Rising″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

25. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Viking Children’s)

